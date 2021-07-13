GoByte Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. GoByte has a total market cap of $396,177.94 and approximately $159.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

