Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:GDEN) Director Sells $989,750.00 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 25,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00.
Shares of NYSE:GDEN opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $48.09.
About Golden Entertainment
