Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:GDEN) Director Sells $989,750.00 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 25,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDEN opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

