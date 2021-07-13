Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 259,219 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $39,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

