Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 522,919 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $41,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CTRE opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

