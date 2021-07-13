Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $38,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

