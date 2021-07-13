Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 149,057 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 149,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of F5 Networks worth $37,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in F5 Networks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,338 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 15,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,838,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

