Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Sells 8,985 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $341,699.55.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 552,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,103. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

