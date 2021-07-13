GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $412,250.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,731,473.28.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $2,627,904.30.

On Monday, May 10th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 1,436,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,686. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 88.9% in the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 444,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

