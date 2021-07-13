GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $467,125.00.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00.

NYSE:GDRX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,686. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

