Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

GRBK stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

