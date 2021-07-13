Green Dot Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,360 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average volume of 896 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,644.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $502,022. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.