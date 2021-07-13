Green Dot Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,360 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average volume of 896 put options.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.
NYSE GDOT opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,644.00 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $502,022. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
