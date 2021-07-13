Gregory A. Md Demopulos Sells 73,713 Shares of Omeros Co. (NYSE:OMER) Stock

Omeros Co. (NYSE:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 73,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,746.48.
NYSE OMER traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,719. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46.
About Omeros
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.