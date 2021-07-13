Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $560,502.40.

NYSE:GH traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 809,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,354. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.