Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $560,502.40. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00.

NYSE:GH opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

