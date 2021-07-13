Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 508 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter.

JACK stock opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

