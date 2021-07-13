Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

