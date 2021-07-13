Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $684,000 in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Medallia by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Medallia by 4,988.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 547,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of MDLA opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $72,787.55. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 874,532 shares in the company, valued at $25,492,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

