Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $330.28 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

