Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COHR opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.49.
COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
