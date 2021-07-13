Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Newtek Business Services worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $816.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. Analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.