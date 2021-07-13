Gulden (NLG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,852.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $12,852.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00407137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,935,542 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

