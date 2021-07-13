Guy Levy Sells 400,000 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NYSE:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NYSE:BCAB) Director Guy Levy sold 400,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $15,664,000.00.

Shares of BCAB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,865. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

