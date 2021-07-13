Halliburton (HAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

