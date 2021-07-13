HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16,418.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $812.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

