Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HLIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. 567,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,385. The company has a market cap of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

