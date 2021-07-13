HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 250,000 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTKU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.