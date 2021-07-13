HBK Investments L P Invests $1.19 Million in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.11% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,360,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,800,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,622,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,156,000.

Shares of TBA opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

