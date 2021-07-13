HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.95.

HCA stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $221.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

