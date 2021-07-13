Head-To-Head Contrast: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) vs. Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 1 0 2.00 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.63%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1.71% 17.85% 5.49% Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $85.36 billion 0.37 $1.60 billion $2.58 11.71 Arko $3.91 billion 0.27 $13.19 million $0.14 61.29

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Arko on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

