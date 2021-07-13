HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $66,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 223.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 335,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,333.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.