Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of HL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 5,546,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 235.41, a P/E/G ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

