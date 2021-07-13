HedgeTrade Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $310.22 million and $81,495.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005027 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00035245 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048586 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037473 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

