Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will post sales of $459.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.02 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $530.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of HELE traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.49. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

