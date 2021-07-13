Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,253,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 388,977 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 417,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,720 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,185,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

