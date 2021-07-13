Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

