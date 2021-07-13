Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,782 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.19.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $297.12 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

