Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.