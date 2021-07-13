Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

