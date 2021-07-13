Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTH stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

