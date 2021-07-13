Holo (HOT) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $955.42 million and approximately $60.31 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.00887917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.