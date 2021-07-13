Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 628,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

