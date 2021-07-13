Honest (HNST) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Honest has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $68,131.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00120346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00155829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,720.11 or 0.99877884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00949029 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

