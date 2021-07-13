Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $225.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

