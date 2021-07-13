Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $19,380,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,653,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

