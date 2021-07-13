Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.21% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $251,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,522,000 after buying an additional 308,429 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

