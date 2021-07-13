Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

HWM stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,946. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

