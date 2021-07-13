HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 13,258 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

NYSE MOH opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

