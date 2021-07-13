HRT Financial LP Has $3.27 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,943 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

