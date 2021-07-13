HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 162,643 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE SJI opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

