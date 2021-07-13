HRT Financial LP Takes $3.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 65,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03.

